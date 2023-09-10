Xfinity Stream Is Down On NFL Sunday And Fans Are Furious
Comcast has confirmed a widespread service outage impacting its Xfinity Stream app, making it unavailable for football fans who were relying on the platform as their NFL Sunday kickoff destination. At the time of writing, the outage — which started at around 1 p.m. Eastern time — appears to affect a sizeable percentage of users across the service and even the Xfinity Stream website, which displays an error message when accessed.
The company says it is working to fix the problem, but hasn't yet provided any specifics on what has caused the outage and when it expects to restore access. Based on reports across social media, some users are seeing a message warning that they don't have access to any channels, while others are seeing an error that states the channel guide is currently unavailable. The Xfinity Stream website shows a message telling users to clear their browser's cache or try restarting their internet modem, but neither troubleshooting method fixes the problem.
The Xfinity Stream app is down for many users
The Xfinity Stream service revolves around an app that makes it possible to watch TV on any supported device, such as a tablet or smartphone. The app — which first launched back in 2017 — is available to both Xfinity TV and Internet customers, and live sports is one of the perks available through it. Though some users will be able to default to their cable box, cord-cutters don't have that luxury.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time sports fans have had to deal with a last-minute outage removing their access to a game — particularly fans who pay for Comcast's services. In February 2023, some Xfinity customers in Philadelphia were hit with a service outage on Super Bowl Sunday a couple of hours before the game kicked off. In that case, it took the company around three hours to restore the service to thousands of affected customers, and though specifics weren't provided, Comcast had confirmed at the time that vandalism had caused that particular outage.