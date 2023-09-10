Xfinity Stream Is Down On NFL Sunday And Fans Are Furious

Comcast has confirmed a widespread service outage impacting its Xfinity Stream app, making it unavailable for football fans who were relying on the platform as their NFL Sunday kickoff destination. At the time of writing, the outage — which started at around 1 p.m. Eastern time — appears to affect a sizeable percentage of users across the service and even the Xfinity Stream website, which displays an error message when accessed.

The company says it is working to fix the problem, but hasn't yet provided any specifics on what has caused the outage and when it expects to restore access. Based on reports across social media, some users are seeing a message warning that they don't have access to any channels, while others are seeing an error that states the channel guide is currently unavailable. The Xfinity Stream website shows a message telling users to clear their browser's cache or try restarting their internet modem, but neither troubleshooting method fixes the problem.