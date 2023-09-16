How To Refund PS5 Games On The PlayStation Store
If you bought a game and felt burned by it, many storefronts offer you the option to get a refund. In the case of Steam, you'll have to have played the game for under two hours and owned it for less than two weeks. Other platforms have since followed suit, including both Xbox and PlayStation, However, PS5 owners have a much tougher battle in being granted one. For Xbox, you can at least try the game before submitting a refund request. PS5 owners don't have that luxury, and a refund is typically only reserved for a faulty game that actually doesn't work on the console.
For PlayStation games, you still have to have owned the game for less than two weeks, but you have to make sure you've never played it either. To take it even further, you have to make sure you've never even downloaded or streamed what you've purchased or else you're out of luck.
How to start the PS5 game refund process
If you meet the criteria of owning a game for under two weeks and you've never downloaded or played it, then you can start the refund process. You can still try for a refund even if you have played the game, but you won't be getting your money back that way. Keep in mind that you're not guaranteed a refund even if you do meet the criteria. If you're ready to start the process, then you'll have to take the following steps:
- Contact PlayStation Support
- Select PS Store & Refunds
- Select PlayStation Store refunds
- Contact Refund Assistant
From there, you'll just have to hope for the best. PlayStation famously offered refunds for "Cyberpunk 2077" when the game was delisted from the store, but that's been the exception to the norm so far. Of the major platforms, PlayStation is one of the hardest to get a refund on, but it's not impossible. If you're planning on using it as a way to demo a game before fully committing to it, you'll be in for a rude awakening when you go to get your money back. If the game actually has issues running on the PS5 — and those problems are widespread — then you'll have a much better chance at a refund. If you are granted a refund, the money will be refunded to the original payment method. If that's not possible, it'll go into your PlayStation wallet.