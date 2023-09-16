How To Refund PS5 Games On The PlayStation Store

If you meet the criteria of owning a game for under two weeks and you've never downloaded or played it, then you can start the refund process. You can still try for a refund even if you have played the game, but you won't be getting your money back that way. Keep in mind that you're not guaranteed a refund even if you do meet the criteria. If you're ready to start the process, then you'll have to take the following steps:

Contact PlayStation Support

Select PS Store & Refunds

Select PlayStation Store refunds

Contact Refund Assistant

From there, you'll just have to hope for the best. PlayStation famously offered refunds for "Cyberpunk 2077" when the game was delisted from the store, but that's been the exception to the norm so far. Of the major platforms, PlayStation is one of the hardest to get a refund on, but it's not impossible. If you're planning on using it as a way to demo a game before fully committing to it, you'll be in for a rude awakening when you go to get your money back. If the game actually has issues running on the PS5 — and those problems are widespread — then you'll have a much better chance at a refund. If you are granted a refund, the money will be refunded to the original payment method. If that's not possible, it'll go into your PlayStation wallet.