How To Refund A Game On Xbox Series X|S

With many Xbox Series X|S games jumping up in price to $70, it can be a real bummer to buy one only to then find out you're not a fan. PC gamers have long had the option to refund a game on Steam if they've had it in their library for less than two weeks and have under two hours of total playtime.

As it turns out, there's a similar refund method for Xbox players, as well. If you picked up the latest game and feel burned by it — or it just doesn't run well at all — you can get a refund in many cases. There are a few steps you have to take, but it doesn't require a lot of time, and there's a chance you'll be able to get your money back to then use on a different game you like better, perhaps even something that's on sale.