Cyberpunk 2077 refund – How to get your money back on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Earlier today, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red issued a statement apologizing for the rather sorry state of the game on base last-gen consoles. In that statement, CD Projekt Red said that it hoped console players would give the company a chance to make the game better, but barring that, the studio suggested that players get a refund for their game. The process of getting a refund is different for all platforms, so here we’ll explain how to get a refund on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Thankfully, even though the process is different on Xbox One and PlayStation, Microsoft and Sony have both put together help articles for their respective online service to assist users through the process. To start a refund for the Xbox One version of the game, you first need to head to the Request an Xbox Refund page and sign into your Microsoft account. From there, you’ll select your Cyberpunk 2077 order and click the “Request a refund” button.

Microsoft says that in most cases, it considers digital sales to be final, but since CD Projekt Red is encouraging people to return their games if they’re unhappy with them, that shouldn’t apply to Cyberpunk 2077. However, one thing to keep in mind is that on Xbox, you have 14 days to complete a refund request, and most (if not all) requests made after that two week window will be declined.

On PlayStation 4, the process is similar but obviously not totally the same. To refund a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077, head over to the PlayStation support site and click the link for the Refund Chatbot. Like Microsoft, Sony says that you have 14 days from the day of purchase to request a refund, and though it normally doesn’t allow refunds on games that have been downloaded or streamed, it presumably won’t enforce that rule for Cyberpunk 2077 since CD Projekt Red is encouraging console players to get a refund in this case.

On PC, both Steam and GOG allow users to request refunds. On Steam, you’ll once again need to be within 14 days of purchase and your total time played needs to come in at under 2 hours, and it’s unknown if Steam is making exceptions for Cyberpunk. To get a refund through Steam, first open the desktop app, then open the drop down list on your username in the upper right corner to go to “Account details,” then select “View purchase history.” On that list, pick out Cyberpunk 2077 and then select “I would like a refund” to begin the process.

With GOG, the process is easier but not automated. There, you’ll just need to head to GOG’s Submit a Request page within 30 days of purchase, select the Cyberpunk 2077 option at the top of the page, and then fill in the form requesting your refund. A customer support agent will handle the request after you’ve submitted it.

If you have a physical copy of the game, things get a little more complicated, as you might imagine. CD Projekt Red first tells unhappy players to try to return the game at the store they originally bought it from, but those who are unable to are prompted to email helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for assistance in getting that refund. CD Projekt Red will respond emails sent to that address until December 21st, 2020, meaning you have a week to file your request with the studio.

So, if you’d rather not wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to improve and you want your money back now, that’s how you do it regardless of the platform you’re playing on. Earlier today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that large updates coming in January and February will help fix the game on base consoles, so we’ll look forward to hearing more about those. Stay tuned.