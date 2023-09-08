The Wait For Apple M3 MacBooks May Be Longer Than Anticipated

Apple enthusiasts have been buzzing with speculation about the potential release of an M3 MacBook Air in 2023. This excitement was fueled by two prominent Apple analysts, Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, who both initially pointed to a possible October release for the much-sought-after laptop. While Gurman has maintained his stance, recent developments have brought a twist to the tale. Ming-Chi Kuo's recent tweet hints at the possibility of Apple delaying the event to 2024, effectively casting doubt on the likelihood of an M3 MacBook Air launch in October 2023.

Apple enthusiasts who regularly follow updates from Ming-Chi Kuo were quick to note that the analyst has not provided any reason for this sudden change in plans. This is unlike Kuo, who usually posts lengthy explanations on almost every prediction-related press note or tweet. Given the deviation from Kuo's standard operating style, several users are left with more questions than answers. To make things more interesting, Kuo's silence on the matter in subsequent posts has only added to the mystery.

看起來到今年年底前，Apple應該都不會發售新款的MacBook (配備M3系列處理器) 機型了

It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 8, 2023

While we await the reaction from other industry experts — including Mark Gurman, who has yet to provide a similar view — we recommend being skeptical of either of these possibilities. For those interested, the switch to newer Apple M3 chips would have resulted in noticeable performance and efficiency improvements over the existing M2-based devices, especially since these chips are rumored to be based on TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process.