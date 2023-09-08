The Wait For Apple M3 MacBooks May Be Longer Than Anticipated
Apple enthusiasts have been buzzing with speculation about the potential release of an M3 MacBook Air in 2023. This excitement was fueled by two prominent Apple analysts, Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, who both initially pointed to a possible October release for the much-sought-after laptop. While Gurman has maintained his stance, recent developments have brought a twist to the tale. Ming-Chi Kuo's recent tweet hints at the possibility of Apple delaying the event to 2024, effectively casting doubt on the likelihood of an M3 MacBook Air launch in October 2023.
Apple enthusiasts who regularly follow updates from Ming-Chi Kuo were quick to note that the analyst has not provided any reason for this sudden change in plans. This is unlike Kuo, who usually posts lengthy explanations on almost every prediction-related press note or tweet. Given the deviation from Kuo's standard operating style, several users are left with more questions than answers. To make things more interesting, Kuo's silence on the matter in subsequent posts has only added to the mystery.
看起來到今年年底前，Apple應該都不會發售新款的MacBook (配備M3系列處理器) 機型了
It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year.
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 8, 2023
While we await the reaction from other industry experts — including Mark Gurman, who has yet to provide a similar view — we recommend being skeptical of either of these possibilities. For those interested, the switch to newer Apple M3 chips would have resulted in noticeable performance and efficiency improvements over the existing M2-based devices, especially since these chips are rumored to be based on TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process.
A brief history of Apple M-series chips on the MacBook Air
Apple's transition to the M-Series chips was kickstarted by the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, which was announced in November 2020. There was a 20-month gap until the next generation of MacBook Air models powered by the M2 chip arrived in July 2022. If Apple goes ahead with the rumored launch in October, it would essentially mean that the shift from the M2 MacBook Airs to the M3-based models would have taken only 15 months.
It is also important to note that at WWDC 2023, Apple also took the wraps off an entirely new 15-inch MacBook Air that also used the M2 chip. Considering the reduced gap between these releases, does it even make sense for Apple to launch the M3 MacBook Air under current circumstances? Additionally, it also raises the question of whether Apple would even adhere to this timeline for a new release.
Older rumors have already indicated that Apple was initially interested in only a low-key release for the M3 MacBook Air — perhaps in the form of a press release or a small-scale event. However, given the importance of the M3 chip and the advancements it may have to offer, Apple is likely to make its announcement a grand affair.
Despite the uncertainty stirred by Ming-Chi Kuo's cryptic statement, one fact remains clear: the announcement of the M3 MacBook Air is imminent, expected within the next few quarters and could be the next major event after the September 2023 iPhone launch event.