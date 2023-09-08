Google Serves Up A Pixel Watch 2 Sneak Peek Ahead Of Reveal Event
Google fans are getting even more information on the upcoming Pixel hardware. Just yesterday, the world was treated to a sneak peek of the Pixel 8, and now we get to see the Pixel Watch 2. In a short YouTube teaser, Google showed off a render of the new watch to fans' excitement.
The design isn't drastically different from the front, as it still has its rounded Corning Gorilla Glass bubble screen and a familiar UI. The crown, on the other hand, looks to be slightly different. Owners of the original Pixel Watch hope the crown has been upgraded for the better, as many complained that the original crown felt loose and that the haptics felt wonky.
In more of the same, the watch's band looks identical to the original iteration's appearing in the Chalk Active color. The button on the side is also identical to the Pixel Watch's, found just above the crown. Although Google didn't confirm if the watch had a Snapdragon processor like it was rumored, a glimpse at its backside reveals some interesting information.
An upgraded health sensor and more
The writing on the backside of the watch reveals that it has a water resistance rating of IP68, meaning it can be submerged in freshwater for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 16 yards. Notably, the original Pixel Watch did not have an IP rating. It was, however, rated safe at depths of 54 yards, something that the Pixel Watch 2 also claims it can achieve according to the writing on the back of the device.
Accompanying text indicates that the device will have SpO2 functionality, allowing users to track their oxygen levels. It will also have sleep-tracking and heart-rate-monitoring capabilities. Alongside these minor features, it looks like the watch is getting a significant upgrade.
It was rumored for a while that the Pixel Watch 2 would sport an upgraded biometric sensor similar to the one the Fitbit Sense 2. And if you look at the sensor placements on the back of the Pixel Watch 2 and compare it to the Fitbit Sense 2, they are almost identical. An upgraded sensor makes sense, considering Google now owns Fitbit. This likely means that features such as skin temperature monitoring, stress readings, and heart rate variability will be available on the new Pixel Watch.
To learn more about the forthcoming smartwatch from Google, we must wait until the global debut of October 4, when it will be shown alongside the Pixel 8.