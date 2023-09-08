Google Serves Up A Pixel Watch 2 Sneak Peek Ahead Of Reveal Event

Google fans are getting even more information on the upcoming Pixel hardware. Just yesterday, the world was treated to a sneak peek of the Pixel 8, and now we get to see the Pixel Watch 2. In a short YouTube teaser, Google showed off a render of the new watch to fans' excitement.

The design isn't drastically different from the front, as it still has its rounded Corning Gorilla Glass bubble screen and a familiar UI. The crown, on the other hand, looks to be slightly different. Owners of the original Pixel Watch hope the crown has been upgraded for the better, as many complained that the original crown felt loose and that the haptics felt wonky.

In more of the same, the watch's band looks identical to the original iteration's appearing in the Chalk Active color. The button on the side is also identical to the Pixel Watch's, found just above the crown. Although Google didn't confirm if the watch had a Snapdragon processor like it was rumored, a glimpse at its backside reveals some interesting information.