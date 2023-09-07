Samsung's Top-Of-The-Line 990 Pro SSD Gets A New 4TB Option

With its 4TB of storage, plus the existing high-speed framework from Samsung's eighth-generation V-NAND controller, the new 990 Pro SSD boasts both the most standalone storage and fastest read speeds in the current PC framework, clocking in at around 7,450MB/s for sequential reading and 6,900MB/s for sequential writing. The random access memory is no slouch, either, measuring in at 1,600K IOPS for reading and 1,550K IOPS for writing. That's about 50% stronger than the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD. Whether you're rendering detailed animation or video or looking to load your games as fast as possible, this monster of an SSD has got it covered and then some.

"We recognize that people need more innovative storage options to meet their day-to-day needs — whether they're downloading games over 100GB or accessing high-resolution content that shows beautifully vivid detail, the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB series delivers the perfect solution, enabling people to save even more games and content to their libraries without compromising on download or upload speeds," Samsung's Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing, Jose Hernandez, said in the press release.

The standalone version of the 4TB 990 Pro will be available in October 2023, with an MSRP of $344.99. A second version with an included heatsink will be available at the same time for $354.99. Both SSDs will be available on Samsung's online storefront and at select retailers.