How To Find Your Nintendo Switch's Missing Joy-Con

As popular as the Nintendo Switch may be, the Joy-Cons do have their share of problems. That said, not all of them are necessarily Nintendo's (or anybody's) fault, either. For instance, what do you do if you straight-up misplace a Joy-Con controller in its entirety?

A lost Joy-Con isn't exactly something you can send back to Nintendo for fixing, and it's not covered under warranty. However, a missing controller isn't the same as a broken one, so you can still try and find it — then get back to playing your game of choice. But did you know you can have your Switch console itself help you with the search?

Presuming you have more than one Joy-Con accounted for (or a different controller entirely), finding its missing partner might be inconvenient but not impossible. However, even if you have no Joy-Cons to use, you're not out of luck thanks to the Switch's touchscreen functionality. So whether you're using it docked and navigating the menus with a controller of some sort or holding the console in your hand and tapping on the screen, here's what to do when you want to track down an absent Joy-Con.