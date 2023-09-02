How To Customize Your Nintendo Switch Lock Screen Sounds

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you're probably familiar with the console's lock screen either in handheld or docked mode. Or just handheld mode if you own a Switch Lite.

It's not quite the same as your average smartphone lock screen, though, which provides a layer of security to prevent random people from being able to access your phone without a custom code. The Switch's lock screen is more intended to keep the Switch from accidentally turning on when you don't want it to. With the Screen Lock option turned on, you'll have to input three consecutive button presses to unlock it — otherwise it will go back to sleep. You can press any of the Switch's buttons to bypass the lock screen, but you have to press the same one each time.

Chances are, if you do use the lock screen feature on your Switch, you've grown accustomed to the little clicky sound it makes every time you press your chosen input. Which is more than likely one of three face buttons (A, X, or Y — B backs out to the previous screen). But did you know you can get other sounds out of the Switch lock screen?