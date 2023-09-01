Sony Xperia 5 V Revealed With A Goofy Name And Serious Camera Tech

Despite challenging market dynamics, Sony hasn't given up on its smartphone business. In fact, the company has been launching new phones like clockwork for the past several years. Sony's typical smartphone launch cycle includes two device launches in May, and another in September. This tradition continued in 2023 with the launch of its flagship device — the Xperia 1 V — as well as the mid-range Xperia 10 V.

In September, Sony typically refreshes the Xperia 5 series of compact smartphones, and is doing so this year with the announcement of the fifth generation Xperia 5 V, or "Xperia 5 Mark 5." While the naming convention is certainly unusual, Sony has avoided playing around with the design language of the Xperia 5 series for several generations now, and that remains true for the fifth-gen model as well.

Eagle-eyed users, however, will notice that the 2023 model has opted for dual rear-facing cameras instead of the triple camera array that the 2023 edition came with. However, the primary camera gets a much larger 48MP Exmor T sensor (up from last year's 12MP sensor) that promises much better photos. The secondary camera — which is a 12MP Exmor RS sensor — is mated with a 16mm wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. Sony has retained the same 12MP sensor for the front camera from 2022.