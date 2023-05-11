Sony Reveals Flagship Xperia 1 V Alongside Mid-Range Xperia 10 V

Sony's smartphone business has been regularly updating its smartphone lineup over the past few years. 2023 is turning out to be no exception, with the Japanese electronics maker throwing two brand-new devices into the mix. The newest smartphone models from the company include a flagship device called the Sony Xperia 1 V, and a mid-range smartphone called the Sony Xperia 10 V.

With its $1400 price tag, the Xperia 1 V is a true flagship device that goes up against formidable opponents like the Apple iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Google Pixel Fold. Likewise, the Sony Xperia 10 V is a mid-range device that squares off against the recently launched Google Pixel 7a. The comparison with the Pixel 7a was obvious, given that both these devices will retail at near-identical price tags. However, while the Pixel 7a will retail for $499, the Xperia 10 V is likely to be launched for $449 in the U.S.

If you cannot wrap your head around Sony's convoluted naming scheme, all you need to know is that the Sony Xperia 1 V is the fifth-generation Xperia 1 device, while the Xperia 10 V is a fifth-generation device from the Xperia 10 lineup.