Sony Reveals Flagship Xperia 1 V Alongside Mid-Range Xperia 10 V
Sony's smartphone business has been regularly updating its smartphone lineup over the past few years. 2023 is turning out to be no exception, with the Japanese electronics maker throwing two brand-new devices into the mix. The newest smartphone models from the company include a flagship device called the Sony Xperia 1 V, and a mid-range smartphone called the Sony Xperia 10 V.
With its $1400 price tag, the Xperia 1 V is a true flagship device that goes up against formidable opponents like the Apple iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Google Pixel Fold. Likewise, the Sony Xperia 10 V is a mid-range device that squares off against the recently launched Google Pixel 7a. The comparison with the Pixel 7a was obvious, given that both these devices will retail at near-identical price tags. However, while the Pixel 7a will retail for $499, the Xperia 10 V is likely to be launched for $449 in the U.S.
If you cannot wrap your head around Sony's convoluted naming scheme, all you need to know is that the Sony Xperia 1 V is the fifth-generation Xperia 1 device, while the Xperia 10 V is a fifth-generation device from the Xperia 10 lineup.
Xperia 1 V: Not your average flagship
While the Xperia 1 V may not be on everyone's wish list for a new flagship phone, it does have its own share of attention-grabbing features. There are some glaring omissions, too.
To begin with, the phone gets Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Sony offers the phone in a single 12GB + 256GB combo, with two color options to choose from: Black and Green. Like last year's model, the Xperia 1 V gets a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Sony has made significant changes to the primary camera on this phone, with the device featuring a brand-new, larger 52MP stacked camera sensor. While promising better low-light performance, the new sensor also has a new rectangular shape that is optimized for video capture. The other two cameras use 12MP sensors for telephoto and ultrawide shots, and the 12MP front-facing camera is also unchanged.
The Xperia 1 V is among the few flagship devices offering consumers the flexibility of a microSD card slot and 3.5mm jack. While the device supports 5G, the phone lacks mmWave support. Sony has packed a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.
Preorders for the Sony Xperia 1 V are already open: Sony expects to ship these devices to consumers starting on July 28, 2023, but with its $1400 price tag, it's a far cry from being cheap or affordable.
Xperia 10 V: Mid-range, the Sony way
The Xperia 10 V succeeds last year's Mark 4 variant, and a quick glance at the device's spec sheet makes the device's mid-range credentials easily noticeable. The biggest giveaway is the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, and the fact that the phone is offered in a single 6GB+128GB option. The Xperia 10 V — with its 6.1-inch display and 159 grams weight — is a very compact phone. This OLED panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making it reasonably faster than the 90Hz panel on something like the Pixel 7a.
Like its bigger, more expensive sibling, the Xperia 10V also gets a triple camera array on the rear. This array includes a 48MP primary camera, and twin 8MP cameras for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. The front-facing camera on the device uses an 8MP sensor, and also supports HDR photography along with a comprehensive manual mode. The Xperia 10V draws inspiration from the Xperia 1 V and allows consumers to expand storage using microSD cards, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there are four color options for the Xperia 10 V: lavender, sage green, white, and black.
The Sony Xperia 10 V offers a plethora of connectivity options, ranging from Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1 to GPS and NFC. Along with traditional 5G and LTE networks, the Xperia 10 V also supports faster mmWave 5G networks. The device is expected to launch in mid-June 2023.
Furthermore, Sony has confirmed the European pricing of the device, which is pegged at €449/£399). As outlined earlier, the Xperia 10 V is expected to be priced around the $450 mark in the U.S.