Sony Reveals Flagship Xperia 1 V Alongside Mid-Range Xperia 10 V

Sony Xperia 1 V rear panel Sony
By Rahul Srinivas/May 11, 2023 3:48 pm EST

Sony's smartphone business has been regularly updating its smartphone lineup over the past few years. 2023 is turning out to be no exception, with the Japanese electronics maker throwing two brand-new devices into the mix. The newest smartphone models from the company include a flagship device called the Sony Xperia 1 V, and a mid-range smartphone called the Sony Xperia 10 V.

With its $1400 price tag, the Xperia 1 V is a true flagship device that goes up against formidable opponents like the Apple iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Google Pixel Fold. Likewise, the Sony Xperia 10 V is a mid-range device that squares off against the recently launched Google Pixel 7a. The comparison with the Pixel 7a was obvious, given that both these devices will retail at near-identical price tags. However, while the Pixel 7a will retail for $499, the Xperia 10 V is likely to be launched for $449 in the U.S.

If you cannot wrap your head around Sony's convoluted naming scheme, all you need to know is that the Sony Xperia 1 V is the fifth-generation Xperia 1 device, while the Xperia 10 V is a fifth-generation device from the Xperia 10 lineup.

Xperia 1 V: Not your average flagship

Sony Xperia 1 V with Sony camera Sony

While the Xperia 1 V may not be on everyone's wish list for a new flagship phone, it does have its own share of attention-grabbing features. There are some glaring omissions, too. 

To begin with, the phone gets Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Sony offers the phone in a single 12GB + 256GB combo, with two color options to choose from: Black and Green. Like last year's model, the Xperia 1 V gets a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Sony has made significant changes to the primary camera on this phone, with the device featuring a brand-new, larger 52MP stacked camera sensor. While promising better low-light performance, the new sensor also has a new rectangular shape that is optimized for video capture. The other two cameras use 12MP sensors for telephoto and ultrawide shots, and the 12MP front-facing camera is also unchanged.

The Xperia 1 V is among the few flagship devices offering consumers the flexibility of a microSD card slot and 3.5mm jack. While the device supports 5G, the phone lacks mmWave support. Sony has packed a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. 

Preorders for the Sony Xperia 1 V are already open: Sony expects to ship these devices to consumers starting on July 28, 2023, but with its $1400 price tag, it's a far cry from being cheap or affordable.

Xperia 10 V: Mid-range, the Sony way

Sony Xperia 10 V colors options Sony

The Xperia 10 V succeeds last year's Mark 4 variant, and a quick glance at the device's spec sheet makes the device's mid-range credentials easily noticeable. The biggest giveaway is the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, and the fact that the phone is offered in a single 6GB+128GB option. The Xperia 10 V — with its 6.1-inch display and 159 grams weight — is a very compact phone. This OLED panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making it reasonably faster than the 90Hz panel on something like the Pixel 7a.

Like its bigger, more expensive sibling, the Xperia 10V also gets a triple camera array on the rear. This array includes a 48MP primary camera, and twin 8MP cameras for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. The front-facing camera on the device uses an 8MP sensor, and also supports HDR photography along with a comprehensive manual mode. The Xperia 10V draws inspiration from the Xperia 1 V and allows consumers to expand storage using microSD cards, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there are four color options for the Xperia 10 V: lavender, sage green, white, and black.

The Sony Xperia 10 V offers a plethora of connectivity options, ranging from Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1 to GPS and NFC. Along with traditional 5G and LTE networks, the Xperia 10 V also supports faster mmWave 5G networks. The device is expected to launch in mid-June 2023. 

Furthermore, Sony has confirmed the European pricing of the device, which is pegged at €449/£399). As outlined earlier, the Xperia 10 V is expected to be priced around the $450 mark in the U.S.

