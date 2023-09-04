How To Set Up Personalized Screensavers On Your Amazon Fire TV

It's nice having a Fire TV in your home because it's like a midpoint between a TV and a computer. You can put on whatever shows you want, but if you don't want to watch anything, you can also just leave it on and let it do its own thing for a nice little centerpiece in the living room. The only thing you need to be wary of here is leaving the screen on for too long, as keeping a single, static image on a screen for a long time could result in image burn-in. It's for this purpose that Fire TVs have a built-in screensaver feature.

Just like the screensaver on your computer, your Fire TV's screensaver serves the dual purpose of preventing a single image from loitering on the screen and putting something pretty on it when you're not using it. The default Fire TV screensaver is nice enough, but if you want to give it a bit more of a personal flare, you can do so through your device's settings.