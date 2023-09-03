The Display Setting That Will Improve Your Laptop's Battery Life

If you work at home or in the office, you probably don't need to worry about your laptop's battery running out. However, if you're the type of person who likes working at a coffee shop or travels frequently, you might not have regular access to a power source. Many modern laptops offer over 10 hours of battery life, which should be enough to get you through the day. If you have an older laptop, though, your battery might not last as long, requiring you to plug in the charger after a few hours.

There are some things you can do to conserve your laptop's battery life. For example, you can close resource-intensive apps that aren't currently being used. You can also stop apps and websites from sending you notifications, as this causes them to constantly refresh. You might also want to turn off automatic app updates and make sure you're using the laptop on a flat, hard surface to prevent overheating.

Turning your display brightness down can also help conserve battery life, but an even more important setting to change is the screen timeout duration. Having your display automatically turn off after 60 seconds of no activity can go a long way toward making your laptop battery last longer.