The Pool Toy You Can Use To Protect The Paint Job On Your Car Doors

Besides keeping your kids afloat in the pool and wetly slapping your friends upside the head, pool noodles make for excellent D.I.Y. bumpers for your car's doors. They're nice and light, so they won't mess with your car's movement or weight, but they're also thick and squishy enough to absorb sudden blunt blows. Even if you accidentally open your door too fast or hard, a pool noodle bumper will cushion the impact, protecting both your car's paint job and whatever was unfortunate enough to be on the door's receiving end.

To create a noodle bumper, all you need is a cheap pool noodle and some reasonably strong duct tape. You can get a multi-pack of noodles for around 20 bucks on Amazon or buy them individually at your local big-box or dollar store. As for duct tape, most name brands are fine, though if you want something long-term, you might want to go with Gorilla.

If you're specifically having trouble in your garage, carefully open your car door and mark the spot on your garage wall where it touches. Use the duct tape to fasten a noodle to that spot, cutting the noodle down to size with scissors if necessary. If you're having trouble with impacts on the road, this works in reverse, too – just tape a noodle to the part of your car door that seems most prone to impacts.