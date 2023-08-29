Snapchat Dreams Allows Users To Turn Their Selfies Into AI Art
The advancements of artificial intelligence in the field of art have been a fascinating, if not controversial, subject over the past year. Putting aside concerns about art skimming and copyright, the power of image-generating AI has allowed users to explore the realm of art, creating new and interesting images from just words. For those who want to undertake that exploration in a bit more of a personal direction, Snapchat is now offering a way to do so.
On the official Snapchat news blog, the social platform announced the addition of a new filter feature called Dreams. In previous years, Snapchat's Lenses features have allowed users to apply all kinds of interesting effects to selfies and videos, but with Dreams, users can now transport themselves into entirely new worlds and settings with the power of generative AI.
"Recent advancements in AI are unlocking even more possibilities," Snapchat wrote in its news post. "Starting today, with a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities–be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal."
How does Dreams work?
Dreams works very similarly to Snapchat's other filters and Lenses feature, taking an image you snap yourself and using it as a basis to create something entirely new.
A new Dreams tab has been added to the Memories section of the Snapchat interface. When used, users are prompted to take several selfies to create a personalized generative AI model of their face and calculate how it looks from different angles. Once the AI has enough material to get going, plus around 20-30 minutes to process, it can begin creating Dreams, automatically-generated images of characters and settings with your face slotted into them. Using Dreams, you can stick yourself into all kinds of fantastical personas, including a pirate, a superhero, a fantasy elf, a king or queen, and more. These images can be immediately shared with friends on your Snapchat feed.
Dreams is a premium Snapchat feature – the first eight Dreams images you create will be complimentary, but if you want any more images after that, you will need to purchase them from the in-app store for $1 a pop.
Dreams is available now in the Snapchat app in Australia and New Zealand, with all other Snapchat-supported territories to receive the feature over the next few weeks.