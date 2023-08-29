Snapchat Dreams Allows Users To Turn Their Selfies Into AI Art

The advancements of artificial intelligence in the field of art have been a fascinating, if not controversial, subject over the past year. Putting aside concerns about art skimming and copyright, the power of image-generating AI has allowed users to explore the realm of art, creating new and interesting images from just words. For those who want to undertake that exploration in a bit more of a personal direction, Snapchat is now offering a way to do so.

On the official Snapchat news blog, the social platform announced the addition of a new filter feature called Dreams. In previous years, Snapchat's Lenses features have allowed users to apply all kinds of interesting effects to selfies and videos, but with Dreams, users can now transport themselves into entirely new worlds and settings with the power of generative AI.

"Recent advancements in AI are unlocking even more possibilities," Snapchat wrote in its news post. "Starting today, with a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities–be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal."