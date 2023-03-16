US Government Makes It Clear - You Can't Copyright AI-Generated Images

The United States Copyright Office has ruled that images generated solely by an AI program using nothing but text input from a person doesn't qualify for copyright protection. A statement of policy issued by the USCO says that these text-based prompts "function more like instructions to a commissioned artist — they identify what the prompter wishes to have depicted, but the machine determines how these instructions are implemented in its output."

In a nutshell, the core elements of creativity and original work that determine claims of authorship are vested in the hands of a machine, and not an actual person. The main argument here is that a human behind AI-generated art doesn't command the ultimate control over a piece of art.

The USCO says material won't be protected by copyright laws if expressive elements in an art piece are not the product of human authorship, but generated by a machine. The statement comes after months of tussle and multiple lawsuits against companies that have developed generative AI models like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. AI generated content has flooded the internet in multiple forms, from visual art to literary and musical work.

Artists are worried that their work has been used without consent to train these generative AI models, while employers are facing the conundrum of paying for work that is not a true product of human creativity and labor. However, the USCO's ruling is not definitive, and copyright claims will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.