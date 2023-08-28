Mercedes Picks The First Locations For Its Own EV Charging Network

One of the most important features of an EV charging station is its location since it will factor into the range and convenience of any given electric vehicle. As the industry continues to work towards standardizing a network of stations that will allow EVs to replace the bulk of ICE vehicles on the road, Mercedes-Benz is making sure its own brand doesn't get left behind. The company is forging ahead with its own network of EV charging stations and announced the first set of locations where it will break ground.

These first locations will help Mercedes-Benz establish its network in three major EV markets: the U.S., Europe, and China. By the end of 2024, the company plans to have 2,000 stations built in Atlanta, Georgia; Mannheim, Germany; and Chengdu, China. Its larger goal is to construct 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade. Some of the locations will be at Mercedes-Benz dealerships, where the company can offer drivers other amenities like snacks and restrooms.

Other locations will be placed in high-traffic areas. Safety and security are also being factored into where and how charging stations will be set up. Surveillance cameras, intelligent light poles, and LEDs will be used in many locations to help protect drivers and their vehicles, as well as show which charging points are available. Some stations will also be protected against weather with canopies.