Mercedes Picks The First Locations For Its Own EV Charging Network
One of the most important features of an EV charging station is its location since it will factor into the range and convenience of any given electric vehicle. As the industry continues to work towards standardizing a network of stations that will allow EVs to replace the bulk of ICE vehicles on the road, Mercedes-Benz is making sure its own brand doesn't get left behind. The company is forging ahead with its own network of EV charging stations and announced the first set of locations where it will break ground.
These first locations will help Mercedes-Benz establish its network in three major EV markets: the U.S., Europe, and China. By the end of 2024, the company plans to have 2,000 stations built in Atlanta, Georgia; Mannheim, Germany; and Chengdu, China. Its larger goal is to construct 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade. Some of the locations will be at Mercedes-Benz dealerships, where the company can offer drivers other amenities like snacks and restrooms.
Other locations will be placed in high-traffic areas. Safety and security are also being factored into where and how charging stations will be set up. Surveillance cameras, intelligent light poles, and LEDs will be used in many locations to help protect drivers and their vehicles, as well as show which charging points are available. Some stations will also be protected against weather with canopies.
The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network will be for all EVs
While the company is calling its infrastructure the "Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network" and catering to its own customers, drivers of other EVs will also be able to take advantage of the facilities. Depending on where they are located, the stations will provide power via multiple standards, including CCS1, CCS2, NACS, and GB/T. While many stations across the globe are still capped at 150 kW, Mercedes-Benz is also futureproofing its network by providing up to 400 kW of power, despite 350 kW being the maximum amount EVs can currently take at once. The hi-tech units will intelligently charge EVs at their respective maximum power rating to effortlessly reduce charging time for customers. LED lights will show the charging status of plugged-in vehicles.
While the charging network is open to all EVs, Mercedes-Benz customers will get a lot of perks out of using the proprietary stations, including the option to reserve charging points ahead of time. If drivers are using Mercedes-Benz's Navigation with Electric Intelligence, charging stations will also be integrated directly into routes. This will let drivers easily find stations as well as make sure they are always within range of their next charge. Mercedes-Benz customers will also be able to take advantage of a seamless Plug & Charge feature that automates charging and payment as soon as a Mercedes-Benz is plugged into one of the company's branded charging units.
The charging network is part of Mercedes-Benz's ambitious green strategy
Mercedes-Benz is also incorporating its "electric only" plans into the new charging network, which will be a major part of its sustainable business strategy dubbed "Ambition 2039." That initiative began in earnest in 2019 and involves the company transitioning to building carbon-neutral vehicles at every step of the production chain by 2039. That includes everything from the extraction of raw materials, the assembly line, and services for the entire life cycle of new vehicles.
By building Ambition 2039 into the new charging network from the beginning, Mercedes-Benz will be able to better provide power to its customers from sustainable sources. Energy for the majority of stations will be provided by green electricity supply contracts or by accredited renewable energy certificates. Additionally, some stations will have solar panels to directly provide power. "We firmly believe that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable, zero-emission future," says Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG. "Our goal is to create an infrastructure that offers electric vehicles reliable and easy charging options." It will become more clear if the company is taking these goals seriously as the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network begins to be put into place later this year.