5 Of Our Favorite Cars From The Price Is Right (The Barker Era)

Bob Barker was a Washington-born light entertainment host most closely associated with the longest-running game show in American TV history — "The Price Is Right." On the show, Barker gave away thousands of prizes to a plethora of ordinary Americans when he hosted from 1972 to 2007. A firmly established pop culture icon, Barker appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, notably beating up Adam Sandler during a Pro-Am Golf Game in 1996's "Happy Gilmore."

When he hosted "The Price Is Right," the prizes were never dull, although the dishwashers, aquariums, and pool tables pale in comparison to some of the cars that were on offer. Some of the vehicles were practical, others were sporty, but they were all pretty desirable. We've rounded up five of the best from Barker's time hosting the successful daytime show. To put things into perspective, classics like a second-generation Ford Bronco, a Chevy Camaro, and even the AMC Eagle, which was America's first crossover, didn't make the cut. A Ferrari 308 also misses out as, despite it being the right era, as Bob wasn't hosting that particular episode.

Here are the cars that we believe were the most memorable Barker ever parted with on "The Price is Right."