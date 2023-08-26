Bob Barker's Signature Microphone Sold At Auction, And For More Than You'd Think

Bob Barker may be best known as the former host of "The Price Is Right," but the "World's Greatest MC" — who died Saturday morning at the age of 99 — shared that iconic role with one key prop: his microphone. Barker, who got his first television opportunity on the game show "Truth or Consequences" between 1956 and 1975, made his name at the helm of the longest-running daytime game show in North American TV history.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007, at which point he handed over the reins to Drew Carey. That included the famous catchphrase, "Come on down!" and the use of an extended microphone with which both hosts interviewed the contestants.

Typically, much smaller and more discreet microphones are used on television, such as "lav" or lavalier mics, which clip to a shirt or suit jacket. The handheld microphone that Barker relied upon, however, allowed the members of the audience selected in each episode to be interviewed without having to pause to get them wired up with a smaller mic. While Barker's handheld microphone might've been large, what's surprising is the even larger price tag that one example sold for at auction.