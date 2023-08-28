How To Get Access To The Android Auto Beta Program

Commercial-grade software development is a never-ending process. There are always new features to implement, new tweaks to test out, and new bugs to squash. This is why developers are always releasing new updates to their products and services in an effort to stay on top of the necessary fixes and requested changes.

Previously, software updates were exclusively the territory of personal computer programs, but thanks to advancements in technology, everything is getting constantly updated — from your phone to your car.

Speaking of phone and car, one of the systems that's constantly being tweaked and updated is Android Auto: the framework through which you connect your Android smartphone to a car's infotainment system for cleaner usage of apps and services. As both smartphone apps and car services are always advancing, so too must Android Auto. If you're interested in being a small part of that development process, you may be interested in the beta program.