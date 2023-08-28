Android Auto Error 8: What It Means, And How To Fix It

The authentication disconnect that results in communication error 8 arises from a data mismatch between your car's infotainment system and your Android smartphone. If there's a piece of data that's supposed to be the same between them that isn't, that constitutes a connection-halting warning sign.

The first thing you should do is check the date and time on your phone and infotainment system. This is baseline stuff – if the date and time are wrong on either device, it won't clear authentication. On your Android phone, you can configure the date and time via the Date & time menu under your System settings. As for your car, you'll need to consult your owner's manual to find the date and time configuration. Make sure both devices are set to the same time zone!

Besides the date and time, you can ensure up-to-date data by updating your Android phone's Google Play Services. Since Google Play Services is a vital process for apps like Android Auto, it needs to be up-to-date to facilitate a connection. You can update the Google Play Services app via the Google Play Store.

Finally, if everything seems normal, just perform an old-fashioned reboot on both devices. Hold the power button on your Android phone for a few seconds until the power options appear, and you can reboot it. As for your car, again, you'll need to check your owner's manual for instructions on rebooting the infotainment system.