Hummer EV EarthCruiser Is A Lavish Overland Upfit With A Solar Surprise

Today EarthCruiser, a company known for its overlanding conversions, announced that it is working with GMC to give the already large and in charge Hummer EV an off-road-oriented makeover, this time with a little more eco-friendly flair. EarthCruiser has essentially turned the Hummer into an RV, albeit an electric one that can crab-walk. The conversion is much more than dropping a mattress in the pickup bed and calling it a day. EarthCruiser has fitted a carbon-fiber "house" to fit on the Hummer that pops up to a height of 117 inches, which translates to about 80 inches of headroom. According to a press release, the house is constructed of three layers that help keep you warm, safe, and dry in all weather.

GMC/EarthCruiser

If being able to live in your Hummer wasn't enough, you can also go completely off the grid with the help of its 605-watt solar panels that connect to a 6-kilowatt hour battery. EarthCruiser notes that it's enough power to last you and your appliances about seven days.