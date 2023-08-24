Hummer EV EarthCruiser Is A Lavish Overland Upfit With A Solar Surprise
Today EarthCruiser, a company known for its overlanding conversions, announced that it is working with GMC to give the already large and in charge Hummer EV an off-road-oriented makeover, this time with a little more eco-friendly flair. EarthCruiser has essentially turned the Hummer into an RV, albeit an electric one that can crab-walk. The conversion is much more than dropping a mattress in the pickup bed and calling it a day. EarthCruiser has fitted a carbon-fiber "house" to fit on the Hummer that pops up to a height of 117 inches, which translates to about 80 inches of headroom. According to a press release, the house is constructed of three layers that help keep you warm, safe, and dry in all weather.
If being able to live in your Hummer wasn't enough, you can also go completely off the grid with the help of its 605-watt solar panels that connect to a 6-kilowatt hour battery. EarthCruiser notes that it's enough power to last you and your appliances about seven days.
A homey Hummer
In addition to all the technological upfits, the Hummer house also includes an outdoor shower, a full-size bed, storage everywhere, a refrigerator, a freezer, and a cooktop. All the appliances are powered by an onboard 460 amp-hour battery and a 1500-watt inverter. What more could you want?
The Hummer was a pretty wild vehicle to begin with, and EarthCruiser has succeeded in not only making it significantly more ostentatious, but it has also added a healthy measure of utility as well. That's never a bad thing. That is if you can stomach the price. Neither EarthCruiser nor GMC has divulged the price of the overlander Hummer, but given the fact that a bone-stock version of GMC's super truck starts at well over six figures, it won't be even approach "affordable."
Nevertheless, the vehicle will first be on public display from August 25th to the 27th at the Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado.