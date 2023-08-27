Here's What To Do If Spotify Isn't Working On Android Auto

There are a few things worse than cruising down the road, jamming to some music, and then, all of a sudden, silence. Many drivers today solely rely on Spotify on Android Auto to play their music. So, if the technology malfunctions, they have no other option except the radio, but who listens to that?

There are a couple of different reasons why your Spotify isn't working on Android Auto. If you can't get any of your apps to appear on your car's screen, you need to troubleshoot your device's connection. You should also make sure you have added Spotify to Android Auto, though if you were previously using Spotify in your car, this is likely not the issue.

If everything is set up and it still won't work, the solution may be to adjust your Android and Spotify settings. Below is a list of settings and fixes that may get your Spotify back up and running on Android Auto. The fixes get progressively harder in this article, so start at the beginning for the quickest potential solution.