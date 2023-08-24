Mercedes Upgrades EQB EV For 2024 With New Design Options, Dolby Atmos

Mercedes is making some big changes to its EQB electric vehicle. Infotainment, driving assistance, and the vehicle's aesthetics are all set to receive a boost in the first half of next year. One of the more notable changes takes the form of a "plug and charge" function, which aims to streamline one of the core parts of day-to-day EV ownership. Plug & Charge allows a customer to roll up to a compatible charging point, plug in, and go about their business.

There's no messing around with apps, cards, or any other kind of authentication — which adds a lot of convenience, reduces the chances of a missing wallet or dead phone leaving you stranded, and will save you a significant amount of time in the long run. In terms of styling, the "black panel" on the front is now adorned with a Mercedes star pattern, which is arguably one of the more interesting things a company has replaced a traditional grille with so far. The bumper has been altered to compliment the rest of the vehicle's front, and a light bar now connects the headlights. The inside of the taillights has also received a rework.

Mercedes

On the inside, you'll find a new steering wheel complete with touch controls that should make navigating the car's various systems a touch easier. Those features include an updated driver assistance system that makes use of a "mono-multipurpose camera" and a backup camera. The optional package also contains a lane assist system that will actively intervene when you start to drift.