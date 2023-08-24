Mercedes Upgrades EQB EV For 2024 With New Design Options, Dolby Atmos
Mercedes is making some big changes to its EQB electric vehicle. Infotainment, driving assistance, and the vehicle's aesthetics are all set to receive a boost in the first half of next year. One of the more notable changes takes the form of a "plug and charge" function, which aims to streamline one of the core parts of day-to-day EV ownership. Plug & Charge allows a customer to roll up to a compatible charging point, plug in, and go about their business.
There's no messing around with apps, cards, or any other kind of authentication — which adds a lot of convenience, reduces the chances of a missing wallet or dead phone leaving you stranded, and will save you a significant amount of time in the long run. In terms of styling, the "black panel" on the front is now adorned with a Mercedes star pattern, which is arguably one of the more interesting things a company has replaced a traditional grille with so far. The bumper has been altered to compliment the rest of the vehicle's front, and a light bar now connects the headlights. The inside of the taillights has also received a rework.
On the inside, you'll find a new steering wheel complete with touch controls that should make navigating the car's various systems a touch easier. Those features include an updated driver assistance system that makes use of a "mono-multipurpose camera" and a backup camera. The optional package also contains a lane assist system that will actively intervene when you start to drift.
Infotainment has received a big boost
Next year's Mercedes will come with an improved infotainment system built around an updated version of "MBUX," which is Mercedes user experience software. The next generation of MBUX comes with three display styles and three "modes." All of the previous features Mercedes has added are present and have been linked to the upcoming touchscreen steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now wirelessly connect with your smartphones and the central display is now part of the standard equipment.
Voice functionality is being added, so "Hey Mercedes" joins "Alexa," "Hey Siri" and "Okay Google" on the list of phrases that will make a robot do your bidding while you focus on something else. The assistant is intelligent, capable of learning, and can be paired up with the Mercedes app for increased functionality. This includes remembering settings and travel routes, and can even include suggesting potential infotainment and comfort functions.
When you tell Mercedes to play something on Spotify, you may end up hearing it through a set of Burmester surround sound speakers which now feature Dolby's Atmos audio experience. The speakers are another optional addition, so you may have to crack your wallet wide open if you want to experience everything a 2024 Mercedes EQB is bringing to the table.