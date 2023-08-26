Does Keeping Too Many Tabs Open Hurt Your Laptop's Lifespan?

With the high average cost of laptops, it makes sense many would speculate about things they can do to increase the device's longevity. While consumers might have many questions, one common rumor that has persisted is relatively easier to answer, and it's the idea that having too many tabs open on your laptop will hurt the device's lifespan.

Indeed, it makes sense, as processing more data would logically seem to wear out hardware faster. However, it's a bit more nuanced than that. While theoretically, higher system usage might wear out a laptop faster, it's more related to system temperature than it is to usage when it comes to a laptop's longevity.

In actuality, there are other things much more closely tied to the lifespan of a laptop, and they have nothing to do with internet browsing. Though it seems like the argument would be a valid one, it's taking the attention off actual things people can do to increase their laptop's lifespan.