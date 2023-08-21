How To See What Personal Information Is Shared With Your Uber Eats Delivery Drivers

Uber also confirms the details your delivery driver doesn't have about you. This includes your payment method or your credit card information. This payment information is stored in the app and not shared with drivers. Your phone number isn't listed in the app, and instead, your driver sees an anonymous number if they need to call you. The rating you give your delivery person isn't shared with them either. This is understandably a security concern, especially if you've had a bad or awkward experience. If you've added a profile picture to your Uber Eats account, this is also hidden from your delivery driver.

Uber Eats does not share your last name with its drivers, with one exception. If you request alcohol delivery, your last name may be visible on your ID. This is because the delivery person needs to scan your ID to verify your age when you order alcohol. Uber says your ID information is no longer visible to the driver after delivery, and the scanned ID is deleted from the app after 72 hours.

If you choose to have your order left at your doorstep, your Uber Eats driver needs to take a photo to confirm the delivery. This photo can't be accessed by the driver after it is shared and is deleted when they close the app.