Get Ready For Video Ads In Uber And Uber Eats

Uber is the largest player in the cab-hailing and ride-sharing business, and its name is used synonymously with on-demand ride-sharing. Its parent company — Uber Technologies Inc. — ended the previous quarter with its highest earnings since being listed as a public company. That may not be enough, as it now eyes a more significant revenue with video ads inside its apps.

Uber Technologies will be utilizing real estate to serve video ads inside its apps, including the eponymous ride-hailing app, food delivery app Uber Eats, and the alcohol delivery app Drizly, according to The Wall Street Journal. Users will see video ads in the ride-sharing app when they are waiting to be picked up or during their commute. Likewise, video ads inside Uber Eats will be displayed after the users place their food orders and wait for them to arrive, while Drizly will get ads in the search results inside the app, and on different parts of the website.

Additionally, Uber is also looking to utilize customer-facing screens inside its cabs to run these ads. The company will also initiate a drive to install these screens inside the cars on a "city-by-city basis," as per Uber's ad division's chief Mark Grether.