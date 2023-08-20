Mysterious X Bug Breaks Links And Images In Old Twitter Posts

It appears that X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — is having yet another meltdown. Many users have noticed that some posts with images embedded no longer show the pictures. Interestingly, the issue seemingly only affects content posted in 2014 and earlier. For example, the viral Oscar selfie tweeted by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was briefly gone, but later restored. The issue was first highlighted by Tom Coates, who noted in a tweet that it could either be an issue with Twitter's in-house link redirecting system — which follows a "t.co" approach — or it could be a server storage issue.

So far, X hasn't made an official statement regarding the glitch. However, the issue appears to be random in nature. For example, a popular tweet by former President Barack Obama from 2012 appears to be fine. The embedded image URL, which follows the pbs.twimg format, is also functional, indicating that the problem may indeed be due to Twitter's "t.co" URL shortener.

Another plausible explanation is that Twitter is having server storage issues. X relies on cloud resources — which include storing massive amounts of user data — provided by the likes of Google. Shortly after acquiring the company, insiders claimed that Musk was exploring cost-cutting measures that targeted potentially key infrastructure, and he even reportedly refused to pay Google's cloud server bills.