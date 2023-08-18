Meyers Manx's New EV Is No Tesla Rival, And That's A Wonderful Thing

Meyers Manx is employing the same design and engineering skills it's used on its electric dune buggy for its new neighborhood electric vehicle: the Resorter NEV. The Resorter is a modern update of its iconic resort vehicle from the 1970s, which lets drivers get around ranches, coastal areas, and other small communities in style. While other companies like Tesla are looking to push the limits of EV technology into high-performance engines that can hit 0 – 60 mph as fast as ICE vehicles, Meyers Manx designed the Resorter NEV for pleasant drives through the neighborhood.

The company says the Resorter NEV is specifically made for local exploration and is electronically limited to 25 mph, which is the maximum speed limit allowed for recreational NEVs. However, what's under its hood is still very impressive. "With the Resorter NEV," said Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx, "we are elevating the segment by introducing an unparalleled, well-engineered vehicle with the timeless Meyers Manx aesthetic."

The Resorter NEV was first introduced on August 17, showcasing an aesthetic that's both modern and evocative of the earth tones popular in the 1970s. The vehicle retails for $49,000, and customers can reserve one for $500 on the company's website. Meyers Manx expects high demand for the Resorter, so you may want to reserve one fast.