Elon Musk Just Announced A New Change That Could Finally Kill Twitter For Good

Twitter users have been through a turbulent time since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company in late 2022. Among the changes the platform has undergone include a more lenient stance on misinformation and hate speech, and the complete revamp of the once-exclusive verified badge, now available to anyone who pays for it. Recently, Musk also renamed the service to "X," which marked the end of several well-known terms like "tweets" (which became "posts") and "retweets" (which became "reposts").

Many of these changes have come without warning and were imposed on users without proper user feedback. This has led to concerns that Musk is more interested in imposing his whims on the platform than in listening to the actual needs of its users. In yet another example of Musk's personal opinions clouding his judgment, the billionaire has hinted that Twitter users may soon lose the ability to block users.

Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

In response to a user's query on the usefulness of the "block" feature over the "mute" option, Musk replied that "Block is going to be deleted as a feature," while also adding that the option makes no sense given that a "muting" an account pretty much does the same thing. Musk did, however, indicate that the ability to block individual accounts will continue to be offered as a feature on Twitter's direct messaging tool.

It is unclear whether Musk will actually remove the block feature, especially since he has a history of making tweets that are later contradicted by his actions. However, if he removes the block feature, it is likely to significantly impact how Twitter is used.