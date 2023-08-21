This TikTok Video Shows Off Delta's Futuristic Airport Technology

Air travel, especially to unfamiliar airports, can be stressful. Packing and getting to the airport a few hours early is only the start of the journey. You then need to get your boarding pass, check your bags, and go through security. After that, it's pretty much a constant cycle of looking at the airport displays to view your flight status, and making sure you get to your gate in time to board. At bigger airports, finding your gate can be an even greater struggle, particularly if you're transiting with a short layover.

At CES 2020, however, Delta announced that it was investing in Parallel Reality displays. The groundbreaking technology would be able to display personalized information tailored to each passenger. This means that when you look at the display, only you would see your flight information, including your flight number, gate number, boarding time, and upgrade status. Delta debuted this Parallel Display Experience in June 2022 at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and if you're a Delta passenger flying out of Detroit, you can actually experience this futuristic technology firsthand.