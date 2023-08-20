Buying A Gaming PC On eBay? Here's What You Need To Know First

In the last few years, there's been a noticeable trend — refurbished PCs sold for $500 or less on sites like eBay or Amazon that are, if not always outright branded as gaming PCs, always use the design language of gaming PCs while being presented as good deals.

The vendor could very well be doing a good job refurbishing the PCs while offering genuine customer support and warranty service. The hardware provided, though, is generally not going to perform at the level of what would be expected of a "gaming PC" with an "i7" processor tricked out with a bunch of RGB lights.

That doesn't mean you can't find entirely above-board, exactly as-advertised gaming PCs on eBay and the like. It just means that you need to do your due diligence to ensure you're not being misled or even outright scammed into buying a barely-modified off-lease office PC from the better part of a decade ago with the expectation of gaming on it.