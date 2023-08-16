Amazon Prime Subscribers Will Soon Pay More For Music Unlimited

You can save a bit of money on an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription by paying for a full year upfront — Prime customers will $99 per year going forward, which is a $10 increase over the current price. The family plan price, meanwhile, will jump from $15.99 to $16.99 per month. Though one could argue that this is ultimately a very small cost increase at the individual level, it is representative of a major trend in the industry right now.

Disney, for example, revealed alongside its latest quarterly earnings announcement that it will be raising the price for the ad-free version of Disney+ to $13.99 per month starting in October. Ensuring that everyone pays up, Disney will also follow Netflix's lead in cracking down on password sharing. If everything goes according to plan, Disney+ subscribers will see those measures kick off starting next year, though we don't yet know what the company has planned.

Other big-name streaming services have similarly raised their rates over the past several months, including Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Max. As a result of these price increases, as well as the fragmented nature of streaming that results in content scattered across multiple platforms, many consumers report paying overall monthly prices akin to what they used to pay for cable TV.