Elon Musk's X Accused Of Throttling Links To Twitter Competitors

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is accused of deliberately prolonging the time it takes for links to redirect to rival platforms and some news outlets that Elon Musk is not a fan of. First reported on YCombinator and later allegedly verified by The Washington Post, all links that lead from X to major competitors now routinely take around five seconds. Threads, the Twitter copycat by Meta that was released this summer and quickly amassed millions of followers, is an obvious target of X's throttling.

But it appears that Musk has issues with other Meta platforms, too, as link redirects using the "t.co" format take roughly five seconds if the destination is Facebook or Instagram, as well. That may be due in part to Musk's over-the-top reaction to Zuckerberg moving on from the proposed cage fight between the two. Meta isn't the only subject of Musk's latest move, though, as X is also seemingly throttling BlueSky, a rival platform backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who once considered Musk the "singular solution" to Twitter's problems.

According to the new report, X is also throttling the link pipelines leading to Substack. The latter is not a direct social media rival to X, but it runs a fairly successful newsletter platform — and, at one point, it had apparently upset Musk due to suggestions that it would release its own Twitter rival. As well, X is actively trying to become a publishing platform of its own, opening the doors for long-form posts, in-line multimedia embeds, and high-resolution video uploads of up to two hours runtime.