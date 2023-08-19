How To Change Privacy Settings On Twitter (And Why You Might Need To)

When you've enabled the Protect your Tweets toggle in your Twitter settings, a handful of things about your Twitter experience will change. First and foremost, in Protected mode, only accounts that follow yours can see and interact with your posts and content. Moreover, they'll only be able to like and comment, not retweet. Additionally, your tweets will be withheld from public search results like Google, though they can still be found through Twitter's own search.

Anyone who was already following you will be grandfathered in and won't need permission to see your posts, but if someone new tries to see your stuff, they'll be informed that your Twitter is protected and they need to request to follow you if they want in. Every time someone tries to follow you, you'll receive a notification and you have the choice to either allow or deny them access. If it's a known troublemaker, you can deny them, and there's nothing they can do about it.

If you ever want to return to the original Twitter view, you can turn off the Protect your Tweets toggle in your settings. Just remember that if you do that, all tweets that were previously protected will become public.