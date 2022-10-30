How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account

Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.

More importantly, Twitter is heading in a new direction. Musk's free speech absolutism has raised alarms about a rise in far-right extremist content, and research suggests that it has already started. A few influential personalities have already left, and more have indicated intentions of doing so in the near future. If you're planning to leave Twitter, too, you should first make sure to archive your data.