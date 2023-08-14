How To Play YouTube In The Background On iPhone

YouTube is the home of funny cat videos and tutorials for just about anything you can think of, but it's also a platform for streaming music, podcasts, and other audio content that do not require visual attention. When you're consuming media in these formats, it makes sense that you might want to play them in the background so that you can free up your display for other tasks. Sadly, if you're on YouTube's free version, you won't be able to do that — background play is a feature reserved only for YouTube Premium subscribers so playback will stop as soon as you close the mobile app.

The most obvious way to fix the issue is to upgrade your account to YouTube Premium — at $13.99/month (up from $11.99, it got a quiet price hike), you get ad-free background playback, video downloads, plus a premium YouTube Music subscription which costs $9.99/month as a standalone service, so overall it's a pretty decent deal. But if you don't want to pay for yet another streaming subscription, there are a few simple workarounds that'll allow you to play YouTube in the background on your iPhone for free.