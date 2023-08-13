Apple's M3 Ultra Chip May Boast 32 CPU Cores Alongside GPU Boost

Apple is readying the next generation of its in-house M3 series silicon and is expected to introduce it later this year. At the summit of this line-up is the M3 Ultra, but according to Bloomberg, it may not be a massive upgrade over its predecessor in the graphics department. The report claims that the M3 Ultra will come in two configurations. The base, as well as the peak versions, will both reportedly offer a cluster of 32 CPU cores, of which 24 are performance cores and eight are efficiency cores to handle less demanding tasks.

The M2 Ultra, for comparison, has 24 CPU cores, while the M1 Ultra has 20 CPU cores. That's quite a massive jump in the processing power for Apple's next flagship desktop processor, which will most likely appear in the upcoming Mac Studio and Mac Pro machines. Another major upgrade is the inherent fabrication tech employed to make these chips.

The M3 generation will be based on TSMC's 3nm node, which means higher energy efficiency and more firepower. However, the Bloomberg report claims that the first Mac machines with the M3 Ultra processor will arrive next year by the earliest estimates. The M3 Ultra's CPU upgrade is impressive, at least on paper, but it appears that the graphics department will only see a modest upgrade.