Apple Watch X Leak Claims New Hardware Will Join Major Redesign

Apple has kept the design of its smartwatches fundamentally loyal to the aesthetics we saw on the first Apple Watch in 2014, but it looks like Apple has big plans for the tenth anniversary. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch X, which would technically be Apple Watch Series 10, is poised to get a significant design overhaul and some key upgrades under the hood.

The company's design team is reportedly eyeing a thinner watch case for the Apple Watch X, which could arrive in 2024 or 2025. So far, Apple has adhered tightly to a square-ish format for the watch case with rounded edges for each generation. It has only tinkered with the side profiles, the physical buttons, and the thickness of the screen bezels over the years.

A slimmer case would mean tighter space inside the chassis, but it appears that Apple's engineers are eyeing key upgrades instead of making sacrifices. One of them is said to be the addition of a blood pressure sensor. The Apple Watch X would provide "a technology for monitoring blood pressure," says the report.

Apple won't be the first to offer this perk, as rivals Samsung and Huawei already sell smartwatches capable of blood pressure monitoring. But the tech used to measure is different in each case. Samsung's Galaxy Watch series relies on an optical sensor, while the Huawei Watch D fits a minipump and airbag in the strap to measure blood pressure.