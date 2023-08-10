Why Apple's First Laptop Was A Terrible Failure

The MacBook is arguably one of the most successful laptop brands ever, and it's not hard to understand why. We here at SlashGear have reviewed various MacBooks as they hit the market — our most recent review on the MacBook Pro M2 Max scored a 9 out of 10 on our rating scale! Many people can comfortably say that Apple has solidified the MacBook formula and will continue to further hone its craft for years to come.

However, it took a while for the company to get to this point. In order to get the MacBooks we have today, Apple had to learn from the mistakes of the Macintosh Portable. Released in 1989, it was touted as a major innovation for several reasons. Although it wasn't the first portable computer (according to Computer Hope, the Osborne I beat it by eight years), it was the follow-up computer to the wildly-successful Macintosh II. People presumed that the Macintosh II's advancements in graphical fidelity would carry over into the Macintosh Portable. Furthermore, Fast Company wrote that the Portable was the first of Apple's computers to be powered by a battery.

With the need for portable computers growing rapidly, it was expected that the Macintosh Portable would be a smash hit for the company. However, the device was riddled with production mistakes that made it a pain to carry, both figuratively and literally.

Hannes Grobe via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0