10 Ways AI Is About To Replace Your Doctor

From customer service workers, to lawyers, to the kind of people who write articles like this — it seems that almost everyone has had their job threatened in some way by the increasingly powerful artificial intelligence programs that are being developed. Now, it seems even doctors aren't safe from the AI revolution. ChatGPT, one of the more famous AI programs currently available to the public, has managed to pass a U.S. Medical Licensing Exam. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a regular contributor to CNBC, thinks that AI could take on some of your doctor's jobs much sooner than you might expect.

AI is great at spotting subtle signs in a set of data. It can also scrape large data banks and highlight common themes. In fact, that's how things like large language model AI work. It takes a large data set and works out a response to prompts based on an average drawn from said set. This kind of design is also very useful in the medical field. Couple it with the fact AI never tires and can perform tasks far quicker than humans and you have a potentially game-changing medical innovation.

Here are 10 of the areas where we could see AI make an impact in the medical field. Of course, it is worth noting that — as advanced as AI is — you should always seek a second opinion from a qualified human medical professional.