Why Your Windows Computer Keeps Freezing: 5 Common Reasons And Solutions

In the digital communication and entertainment age, nothing is more frustrating than an unresponsive PC. It doesn't matter whether you have a new machine or work on a relatively old PC; countless issues could render your computer unresponsive. These could include too many apps hogging memory, insufficient storage, overheating, faulty drivers, malware, and so on.

Although it is difficult to determine the exact cause of the problem, you can do a few things to revive your computer and complete a task. But before we dive into the solutions, you should ensure that the problem affects the entire system, not just a particular app or input device.

Check if your input devices are working. They could make you believe something's wrong with your PC if they malfunction. Hence, unplug and check all the peripherals to ensure they work correctly. On the other hand, if the system is freezing only when you try to open a particular program, terminating it could temporarily solve the problem.

However, if your computer keeps freezing repeatedly, regardless of the task you're performing or the devices you're using, try one or more of these troubleshooting methods.