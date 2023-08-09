WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Ditch Passwords With Passkey Support

Based on a screenshot of the experimental feature obtained by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users will be able to verify their identity and log into their WhatsApp account on their phone using passkeys, saved to Google Password Manager.

"You can now use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify if it's you with a passkey," the WhatsApp setting page reads. "Your passkeys are safely stored in your Google password manager."

On the passkey setting page, you can enable the passkey toggle to begin verifying your identity in this way, or leave it off if you prefer doing it the usual way.

The security aspect of this new feature is obvious — if you're signing into your WhatsApp account using biometrics like face ID or fingerprints, then phishers won't be able to steal your credentials. It's also convenient for users, as you don't need to remember an alphanumeric password. As long as you've got a face and fingers, you can log in.

Besides being much harder for bad actors to steal, passkeys are generally easier to use for verification purposes, authenticating faster and more consistently. The feature could prove especially beneficial for those who frequently need to re-sign into their WhatsApp account; whether due to changing devices regularly, or using multiple accounts on one device.

It's currently unknown when Meta will implement this new security feature into a proper WhatsApp version release.