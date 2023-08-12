How The Opposed-Piston Engine Could Be The Answer To Near-Zero Emissions

Remarkable innovations have been made to automotive technology since Karl Benz introduced the world to the "Motorwagen" in 1866 and Henry Ford gave rise to the American auto industry with the Model T in 1908. Yet despite the progression from hand-crank starters and smoke-belching straight pipes to push-button electronic ignition and smog-friendly hybrids and EVs, the internal combustion engine has remained somewhat unchanged in its fundamental design, with a structure incorporating a single piston per cylinder and a valve train housed within a cylinder head.

A sea change is on the horizon, however, as a revolutionary opposed-piston diesel engine designed by physicist Dr. James Lemke, and built by his company, Achates Power, has entered fleet service with the Wal-Mart corporation under the hood of a Peterbilt model 579 tractor.

Lemke was far from the first person to propose or build an opposed-piston motor. The Fairbanks-Morse model 38 8 1/8 diesel engine has powered submarines and surface ships since the 1930s, and both Gobron–Brillie and Arrol–Johnston put gas-powered opposed piston engines in race cars earlier in the century.

While a standard four-stroke engine relies on combustion from a spark plug to apply downward pressure on a piston and synced valve timing to allow for air and fuel to be brought into the engine cylinder and exhaust gases to be expelled, an opposed-piston engine literally turns this concept on its side.