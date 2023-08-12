How To Add Friends On Nintendo Switch: An Easy Guide

You'll need to find your Friend Code to hand out to your friend and vice-versa if they want you to add them. Luckily, it's easy to find — all you have to do is go to your user profile. Your Friend Code will be listed just above your play activity. Alternatively, you can go to your "Add Friend" tab and find it there.

To add somebody via a Friend Code, go into the Add Friend part of your profile, select "Search with Friend Code," and put in the code. If you're on the receiving end of a friend request, you have an easy job. The only thing you have to do is select the notification and either accept or deny it. Once this is done, you'll be able to see the person you've added in your Friend List. You'll get a notification when they come online that tells you what game they're playing, and you can visit their profile to see everything they've played before.

If adding someone in close proximity to your console, you can circumvent the Friend Code path and search locally instead. You only have to select the "Search for Local Users" option, and it'll find nearby Switch users.