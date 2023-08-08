GM Says Vehicle-To-Home Charging Is Coming, But There's A Long Wait

Vehicle-to-home charging (also known as bidirectional charging) is one of the more exciting — and useful — aspects of electric vehicle ownership. In the event of a power outage or high strain on the electrical grid, an EV can effectively power important parts of your house, provided the right infrastructure is in place. This technology was one of the main selling points of Ford's flagship F-150 Lightning EV.

Now, General Motors has announced that it's adding the technology to its entire lineup of EVs that use the Ultium architecture, including several 2024 models. But there's a catch, as you may have to wait until 2026 to use the feature, according to a General Motors press release. Such 2024 model-year EVs include the Silverado EV, the yet-to-be-revealed Escalade IQ, the Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Sierra Denali EV, and Lyriq. GM has not announced how it will roll out the technology in 2026.