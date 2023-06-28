GM Reveals Ultium Home Energy Bundles, But Pricing Remains A Mystery

"Ultium" is the name of General Motors' electric vehicle platform that encompasses cars like the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV. Now, it also encompasses a range of home energy products. According to a press release, GM has launched three bundles for Ultium Home: the Ultium Home V2H (vehicle-to-home) Bundle, the Ultium Home Energy System, and the Ultium Home Energy Storage Bundle.

The vehicle-to-home centric offering gives you the PowerShift Charger, which enables bidirectional charging with any "compatible" GM EV. That system works through the enablement kit, which includes an inverter, and a means to connect your home to the system itself, plus a way to safely disconnect your house from the power grid should the need arise.

The next bundle includes everything from the previous bundle, but adds a stationary power bank that can store energy, much like Tesla's existing Power Wall. GM's power bank comes in 10.6 kWh and 17.7 kWh capacities.