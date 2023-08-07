How EVs Have Led Mitsubishi To Pause Business In China

Mitsubishi Motors was one of the first major automakers to release a mass-produced electric car with the i-MiEV. Unveiled in 2009, the i-MiEV (or Mitsubishi innovative Electric Vehicle) is a battery-electric version of the popular gas-powered Mitsubishi i kei car that debuted in 2006. Although the original was a hit among Japanese car buyers, enthusiasts consider the i-MiEV one of the worst EVs in automotive history with its dismal range figures and cheap-looking interior.

According to Mitsubishi, the i-MiEV "represents the crystallization of some 40 years of electric vehicle development" and "marked a significant turning point in the automobile industry." However, after several corporate scandals dating back to the early 2000s that eventually led to an alliance with Nissan-Renault in 2016, the once-almighty Japanese brand has temporarily suspended operations in China, the world's largest EV market.

Reports claim poor sales triggered by a lean vehicle lineup and shifting consumer preferences (from gas to electric) have forced Mitsubishi to pack its bags and leave the Chinese market until further notice.