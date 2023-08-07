JooJoo: The Tablet That Beat Apple To Market, Only To Be Discontinued

In the smartphone category, Apple is widely recognized as one of the titans of the industry. Maintaining a global market share of over 20%, and an over 50% market share in the U.S., it is the most popular phone brand in America. However, the iPhone isn't the only product that has made the company so successful, as the Apple iPad has also gained wide appeal. Originally launched in April 2010, and selling over one million units just a month after release, the iPad has maintained its status as one of the most popular tablet brands in America as well.

However, it might come as a surprise to some that the initial Apple iPad launch actually faced some stiff competition. Another tablet that, at least at one point, the tech community thought could be an early disruptor in the space. That device was called the JooJoo, and had a very successful marketing campaign at the time, which eventually led to one of the most catastrophic launches in tech history.

As a failure, the JooJoo ranks amongst the most interesting stories of a hardware company that seemingly couldn't get anything right. While it was a first-market-entrant, it exists as a cautionary tale of what poor business practices and decisions can do to an otherwise great idea.