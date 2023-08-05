How To Find And Show Hidden Files On Mac

Whether you're organizing files and folders or just need to free up space on your hard drive, there will likely come a point when you'll want to dig into some of the deeper areas of your Mac. The thing is, not all of the data installed on your system is visible by default.

In some cases, these files and folders may have been manually hidden — either by you or a previous or shared user — but there are also several items Apple has set to hidden out of the box (or upon installation). Regardless of the reasoning, you won't be able to touch these hidden items to move or delete them until you can actually find them in the first place.

Making the invisible visible (at least when it comes to files and folders in macOS) is a fairly simple process, but not one that's immediately obvious from the outset. And while it's possible to search for and reveal hidden items directly through the Finder, it's not something your Mac will allow by default. So you need to know how to go about it before you go looking for metaphorical ghosts in your machine.